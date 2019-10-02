Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

We are comparing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 377,795,527.16% 282.5% -61.9% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,148,247.98% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.