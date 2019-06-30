Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

This is a contrast between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.78 N/A -0.32 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 556.46 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.