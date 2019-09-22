Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 65.83 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 109.69% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.