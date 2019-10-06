Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64 -14.94 127.76M 2.56 25.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 392,791,895.03% 282.5% -61.9% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 200,975,302.82% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Its rival Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $82, with potential upside of 39.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 84.5%. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.