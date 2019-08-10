Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

We will be comparing the differences between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.25 N/A -0.29 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.06 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 185.31% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.