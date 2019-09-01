Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

This is a contrast between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s beta is 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.33 consensus price target and a 240.24% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.