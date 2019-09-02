Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 11.17 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and FibroGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of FibroGen Inc. is $65, which is potential 45.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.