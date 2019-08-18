Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

This is a contrast between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.94 N/A -0.19 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.