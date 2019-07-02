Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.88 N/A -0.32 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.92 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta which is 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $114.64, with potential upside of 36.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.