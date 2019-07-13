Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.88 N/A -0.32 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.96 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Its rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 169.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 67.33% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -48.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.