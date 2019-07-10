Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.29 N/A -0.32 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 102.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 46.6%. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.