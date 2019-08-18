Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

Since Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 uniQure N.V. 60 257.44 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.64 beta means Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, uniQure N.V. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $81, while its potential upside is 42.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.