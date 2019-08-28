Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.14 N/A -0.29 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.