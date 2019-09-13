Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparison side by side

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 11.99 N/A -0.29 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 48.16 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. From a competition point of view, PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta which is 410.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 22%. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 58.14%. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was less bullish than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.