Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.73 N/A -0.29 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 7.1% respectively. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.