Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.02 N/A -0.29 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.41 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

A 0.64 beta means Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, ImmuCell Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 23.1%. Insiders owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.