Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.05 N/A -0.29 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Genmab A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 11.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Insiders owned roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.