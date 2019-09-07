Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.10 N/A -0.29 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.