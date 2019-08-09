Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparison side by side

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.25 N/A -0.29 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.56 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 78.9% respectively. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.