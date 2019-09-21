Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparison side by side

Both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.