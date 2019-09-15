Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.16 N/A -0.29 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.64 beta means Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cyanotech Corporation on the other hand, has 0.8 beta which makes it 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.