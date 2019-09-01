Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

Since Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. From a competition point of view, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -12.24% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.