Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.51 N/A -0.32 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 10.30 N/A -1.48 0.00

Demonstrates Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.