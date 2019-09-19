Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparison side by side

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.50 N/A -0.29 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 262.90% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.