Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $77, while its potential upside is 50.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 86.3% respectively. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.