Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Contrasting side by side

Both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.37 N/A -0.29 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s beta is 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 453.19% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.