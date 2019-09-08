Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.20 N/A 0.11 159.47 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 95 2.93 N/A 4.61 19.78

In table 1 we can see Clearway Energy Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clearway Energy Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Clearway Energy Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Clearway Energy Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearway Energy Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has an average target price of $97.8, with potential upside of 4.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.8% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Clearway Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.56%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Clearway Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.