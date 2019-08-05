Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.17 N/A 0.11 159.47 NextEra Energy Inc. 195 5.55 N/A 7.04 29.42

Table 1 highlights Clearway Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NextEra Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clearway Energy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clearway Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than NextEra Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Clearway Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NextEra Energy Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

NextEra Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $218.67 average price target and a 5.10% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of NextEra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was less bullish than NextEra Energy Inc.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.