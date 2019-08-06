Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Reaches $17.36 After 6.00% Down Move; Mbia (MBI) Shorts Down By 3.39%

Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) had a decrease of 3.39% in short interest. MBI’s SI was 12.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.39% from 12.54M shares previously. With 748,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI)’s short sellers to cover MBI’s short positions. The SI to Mbia Inc’s float is 14.75%. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 164,589 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time

The stock of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 228,222 shares traded. Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has declined 0.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $3.27B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $16.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CWEN worth $195.90 million less.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $832.37 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance divisions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MBIA Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 126 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 2,275 shares. Sei Invs Communication owns 46,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 89,196 shares in its portfolio. Valueworks Ltd owns 4.72% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 740,863 shares. 750 are held by Highlander Cap Llc. Invesco Ltd stated it has 413,598 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 7,600 shares. 1,589 were accumulated by Bank Of Montreal Can. 1.04M are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt. Swiss Retail Bank reported 157,000 shares stake. 7.47 million are held by Fine Capital Prtnrs Lp. Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0.15% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 1.10 million shares. Dimensional Fund L P has 6.97 million shares.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: GTCR, Apollo, EQT, CPPIB, Arsenal, Apax, Bregal Sagemount – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clearway Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Clearway Energy’s (NYSE:CWEN.A) Share Price Down By 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.