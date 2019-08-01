Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Kirkland Lake Gold LTD.HARES (KL) Shorts Increased By 10.93%

Analysts expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 34.43% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. CWEN’s profit would be $75.07M giving it 11.26 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -322.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 627,318 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has declined 0.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

Kirkland Lake Gold LTD.HARES (NYSE:KL) had an increase of 10.93% in short interest. KL’s SI was 899,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.93% from 810,400 shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 1 days are for Kirkland Lake Gold LTD.HARES (NYSE:KL)’s short sellers to cover KL’s short positions. The SI to Kirkland Lake Gold LTD.HARES’s float is 0.47%. The stock decreased 9.59% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 3.65M shares traded or 126.79% up from the average. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has risen 90.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KL News: 25/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Expands New High-Grade Zone Below Taylor Mine, Reports Mineralized Extensions Along Strike and at Depth: Upd; 28/03/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$25 FROM C$24.5; 02/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Files Technical Report; 30/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Identifies Potential New Source of Gold Production in Northern Territory of Australia; 03/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Macassa, Results Support Continued Growth in Mineral Reserves and Mi; 04/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $25; 25/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Expands New High-Grade Zone Below Taylor Mine, Reports Mineralized Extensions Along Strike and at Depth; 10/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Shrs of Novo Resources Corp; 17/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt . It has a 159.47 P/E ratio. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

