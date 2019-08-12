Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.17 N/A 0.06 306.61 The Southern Company 53 2.78 N/A 3.21 17.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Southern Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Clearway Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Southern Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clearway Energy Inc. and The Southern Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that Clearway Energy Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, The Southern Company’s 81.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor The Southern Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. The Southern Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. and The Southern Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Southern Company 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, The Southern Company’s potential downside is -12.21% and its average price target is $51.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares and 58.5% of The Southern Company shares. 0.2% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Southern Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Southern Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Southern Company beats Clearway Energy Inc.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.