Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Both Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.17 N/A 0.06 266.61 Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 153.89

Table 1 demonstrates Clearway Energy Inc. and Huaneng Power International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Huaneng Power International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Clearway Energy Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Clearway Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Huaneng Power International Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Huaneng Power International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Huaneng Power International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearway Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clearway Energy Inc. and Huaneng Power International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 1.1%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -0.8% -3.18% 15.92% -23.9% -15.07% -11.76% Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.04% -0.78% -2.3% 5.64% -9.68% -3.4%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. has weaker performance than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

Huaneng Power International Inc. beats Clearway Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.