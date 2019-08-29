Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)

Both Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.25 N/A 0.06 306.61 Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.92 N/A 0.20 12.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Atlantic Power Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Clearway Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than Atlantic Power Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clearway Energy Inc. and Atlantic Power Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that Clearway Energy Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic Power Corporation’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. Its rival Atlantic Power Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Atlantic Power Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearway Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clearway Energy Inc. and Atlantic Power Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 61.3%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Atlantic Power Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was less bullish than Atlantic Power Corporation.

Summary

Clearway Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Atlantic Power Corporation.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.