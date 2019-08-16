Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Comparing side by side

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.20 N/A 0.11 159.47 Xcel Energy Inc. 57 2.72 N/A 2.51 23.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Clearway Energy Inc. and Xcel Energy Inc. Xcel Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clearway Energy Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Clearway Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Xcel Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.4% of Xcel Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clearway Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.56%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was less bullish than Xcel Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Xcel Energy Inc. beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.