Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearway Energy Inc. has 93.04% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.76% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.89% 17.50% 2.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. N/A 16 137.17 Industry Average 421.17M 7.15B 36.13

Clearway Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Clearway Energy Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.45 2.35 2.11 2.34

The competitors have a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Clearway Energy Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -0.58% -3.19% 15.67% -21.68% -12.92% -10.14% Industry Average 2.38% 4.05% 9.70% 10.08% 20.67% 14.35%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has -10.14% weaker performance while Clearway Energy Inc.’s competitors have 14.35% stronger performance.

Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clearway Energy Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.