Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearway Energy Inc. has 93.04% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Clearway Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Clearway Energy Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. N/A 16 159.47 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Clearway Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Clearway Energy Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

The competitors have a potential upside of 38.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Clearway Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Clearway Energy Inc.’s rivals beat Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.