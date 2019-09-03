Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) Comparison side by side

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.23 N/A 0.11 159.47 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.68% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors. 0.56% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.18% 11.64% 22.43% 3.01% 132.13% 61.57%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Clearway Energy Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.