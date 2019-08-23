Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clearway Energy Inc. has 84.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.60% 0.10% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. N/A 15 306.61 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Clearway Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 38.14%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Clearway Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Clearway Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Clearway Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearway Energy Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that Clearway Energy Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Clearway Energy Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Clearway Energy Inc.’s rivals beat Clearway Energy Inc.