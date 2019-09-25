Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) Comparison side by side

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.24 N/A 0.06 306.61 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clearway Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Clearway Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Clearway Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Competitively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. Its rival Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearway Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearway Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 10.8%. 0.2% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.