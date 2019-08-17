Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)

We will be comparing the differences between Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) and Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Paper & Paper Products industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Paper Corporation 22 0.16 N/A -8.67 0.00 Domtar Corporation 46 0.39 N/A 4.79 8.85

In table 1 we can see Clearwater Paper Corporation and Domtar Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearwater Paper Corporation and Domtar Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Paper Corporation 0.00% -27.4% -7.5% Domtar Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Clearwater Paper Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Domtar Corporation’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearwater Paper Corporation are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Domtar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Domtar Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearwater Paper Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Clearwater Paper Corporation and Domtar Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Paper Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Domtar Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

The upside potential is 77.71% for Clearwater Paper Corporation with average target price of $29.5. Competitively Domtar Corporation has an average target price of $47.5, with potential upside of 41.62%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Clearwater Paper Corporation seems more appealing than Domtar Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Clearwater Paper Corporation shares and 98.1% of Domtar Corporation shares. About 2% of Clearwater Paper Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Domtar Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearwater Paper Corporation 4.69% 3.59% -1.65% -41.75% -14.65% -19.45% Domtar Corporation -0.24% -4.26% -6.89% -8.32% -11.76% 20.84%

For the past year Clearwater Paper Corporation has -19.45% weaker performance while Domtar Corporation has 20.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Domtar Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Clearwater Paper Corporation.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins. It sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, and discount stores, as well as mass merchants. The Pulp and Paperboard segment provides bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups, plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet, and commercial printing items, as well as hardwood and softwood pulp. It also offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting services. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use. It also offers commercial printing and publishing papers, such as offset papers and opaques used in sheet and roll fed offset presses; publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers for publishing textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents; and base papers that are converted into envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. In addition, the company provides papers for thermal printing, flexible packaging, food packaging, medical gowns and drapes, sandpaper backing, carbonless printing, labels and other coating, and laminating applications; and papers for industrial and specialty applications comprising carrier papers, treated papers, security papers, and specialized printing and converting applications. Further, it designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes absorbent hygiene products consisting of adult incontinence products under the Attends, IncoPack, Indasec, and Reassure brand names. Additionally, the company offers branded and private label briefs, protective underwear, underpads, pads, and washcloths, as well as baby diapers, youth pants, and infant training pants for healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. It serves merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters, and end-users. Domtar Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.