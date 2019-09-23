Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clearwater Paper Corporation has 84.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 76.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Clearwater Paper Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.05% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Clearwater Paper Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Paper Corporation 0.00% -27.40% -7.50% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Clearwater Paper Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Paper Corporation N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Clearwater Paper Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Paper Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.83

With consensus price target of $15, Clearwater Paper Corporation has a potential downside of -22.88%. The rivals have a potential upside of -7.27%. Clearwater Paper Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clearwater Paper Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearwater Paper Corporation 4.69% 3.59% -1.65% -41.75% -14.65% -19.45% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year Clearwater Paper Corporation has -19.45% weaker performance while Clearwater Paper Corporation’s peers have 29.14% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Clearwater Paper Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.23 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Clearwater Paper Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearwater Paper Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Clearwater Paper Corporation is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.9. Competitively, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s rivals are 52.63% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

Clearwater Paper Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clearwater Paper Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Clearwater Paper Corporation.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins. It sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, and discount stores, as well as mass merchants. The Pulp and Paperboard segment provides bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups, plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet, and commercial printing items, as well as hardwood and softwood pulp. It also offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting services. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.