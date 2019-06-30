Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI). The two are both Paper & Paper Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Paper Corporation 24 0.18 N/A -8.67 0.00 Black Knight Inc. 53 8.00 N/A 1.12 49.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Clearwater Paper Corporation and Black Knight Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clearwater Paper Corporation and Black Knight Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Paper Corporation 0.00% -27.4% -7.5% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Liquidity

Clearwater Paper Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Black Knight Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Black Knight Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearwater Paper Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearwater Paper Corporation and Black Knight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Paper Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clearwater Paper Corporation’s upside potential is 97.40% at a $36.5 average price target. Black Knight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $58 average price target and a -3.57% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Clearwater Paper Corporation is looking more favorable than Black Knight Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.4% of Clearwater Paper Corporation shares and 87.8% of Black Knight Inc. shares. About 2% of Clearwater Paper Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are Black Knight Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearwater Paper Corporation -2.52% -8.67% -48.14% -30.54% -30.16% -26.92% Black Knight Inc. 1.04% 0.73% 6.45% 12.54% 9.8% 22.33%

For the past year Clearwater Paper Corporation has -26.92% weaker performance while Black Knight Inc. has 22.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats Clearwater Paper Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins. It sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, and discount stores, as well as mass merchants. The Pulp and Paperboard segment provides bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups, plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet, and commercial printing items, as well as hardwood and softwood pulp. It also offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting services. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.