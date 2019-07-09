Clearwater Paper (CLW) Reaches $18.62 After 9.00% Down Move; 0 Analysts Bullish Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)

The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 79,158 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 30.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 08/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.22; 06/03/2018 – Cleveland Clinic’s Charles Kolodkin and Clearwater’s Bob Chaput Share Crucial Steps in Developing a Hospital Cyber Risk; 23/05/2018 – Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Unites Community Betterment Activists; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 30/04/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Names Veteran Strategists to Address, Prioritize Urgency Around Hospitals’ Cybersecurity Management; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Rec Rtg On Clearwater Unsec Dbt To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY $60-70 MLN IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH RETIREMENT OF DICKEY SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WAS REDUCED TO SEVEN DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Clearwater Helps Organizations Strengthen Cyber Defenses with New OCR-Quality Technical Testing Services; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $307.52 million company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $16.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CLW worth $27.68M less.

Among 2 analysts covering Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Regulus Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Wedbush. See Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $2 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $6 New Target: $1.5 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.37 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 60,116 shares traded. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has declined 84.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLS News: 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 4Q Loss $14.4M; 10/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Award; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: Initial Safety and Pharmacokinetic Results From Single Ascending Dose Study Support Advancement; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Raises $6.3M to Ensure Security & Mission Reliability for Autonomous Cars & Trucks, Robots, and Drones; 13/04/2018 – Regulus Steps to North and Intercepts 258 Metres With 0.43% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 4.62 g/t Ag (0.68% Cueq) at AntaKori, Peru; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Initiates Multiple Ascending Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of ADPKD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regulus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLS); 07/03/2018 Regulus Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 07/03/2018 – REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

More notable recent Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Regulus Announces New Additions to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regulus Therapeutics reports Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regulus up 12% on improved finances – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regulus -4% on 27.8M-share offering by shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regulus up 8% after hours on positive preclinical data on RGLS4326 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Analysts await Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 67.44% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CLW’s profit will be $2.31 million for 33.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Clearwater Paper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Clearwater Paper Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 3.98% less from 13.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 214,344 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,428 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Prudential accumulated 249,407 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 53,702 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,375 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 14,382 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 66,372 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.38 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,287 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0.02% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 94,419 shares.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $307.52 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Products segment makes and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

More notable recent Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clearwater Paper declines ~15% despite earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clearwater Paper Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clearwater Paper had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets.