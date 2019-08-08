Clearwater Paper (CLW) Reaches $17.81 After 4.00% Down Move; BILOXI MARSH LANDS (BLMC) Sellers Increased By 100% Their Shorts

BILOXI MARSH LANDS CORP (OTCMKTS:BLMC) had an increase of 100% in short interest. BLMC’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 0 days are for BILOXI MARSH LANDS CORP (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s short sellers to cover BLMC’s short positions. It closed at $5.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 90,365 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 15/05/2018 – Brandon D. Bellew Sworn In As Clearwater Bar Association President For 2018-2019 Term; 24/04/2018 – US Coast Guard: Coast Guard visits Clearwater Marine Aquarium; 19/04/2018 – Clearwater Paper 1Q EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Offers Virtual Chief Information Security Officer to Help Hospitals Stay Ahead of Cyber Threats; 19/04/2018 – Clearwater Community Volunteers and Benevolution Foundation Join Forces to Help Non-profits; 20/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Highway 24 Clearwater to Clear Lake project begins April 30; 11/04/2018 – Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort Gets VizExplorer Platform; 26/04/2018 – Church of Scientology’s Historic Fort Harrison Bi-Monthly Tour Gives an Insider’s View of a Clearwater Icon; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Rec Rtg On Clearwater Unsec Dbt To ‘3’ From ‘4’The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $275.84 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $17.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CLW worth $11.03 million less.

More notable recent Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $275.84 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Products segment makes and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Clearwater Paper Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 3.98% less from 13.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny accumulated 64,033 shares or 0.06% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 7,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier invested 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,287 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 25,393 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru accumulated 30 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 136,030 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 14,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0% or 11,177 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 14,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 49,397 shares.