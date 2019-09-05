Clearwater Paper (CLW) Reaches $14.68 Yearly Low; Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Brinker Intl (EAT) Stake By $666,644

The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.24 target or 3.00% below today’s $14.68 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $242.44 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $14.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.27M less. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 20,903 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 15/05/2018 – Brandon D. Bellew Sworn In As Clearwater Bar Association President For 2018-2019 Term; 26/04/2018 – Church of Scientology’s Historic Fort Harrison Bi-Monthly Tour Gives an lnsider’s View of a Clearwater lcon; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY $60-70 MLN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 Cleveland Clinic’s Charles Kolodkin and Clearwater’s Bob Chaput Share Crucial Steps in Developing a Hospital Cyber Risk Management Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Clearwater Community Volunteers and Benevolution Foundation Join Forces to Help Non-profits; 08/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $120.1 MLN VERSUS $128.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.01; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 19/04/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 65C; 12/04/2018 – April 19th Sees Final Swing Dance for Charity of the Season at Clearwater’s Fort Harrison

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 51.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc analyzed 15,151 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)'s stock declined 5.12%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 14,169 shares with $629,000 value, down from 29,320 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 140,060 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $242.44 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Products segment makes and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Analysts await Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 122.22% or $1.65 from last year’s $1.35 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Clearwater Paper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,400.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clearwater Paper has $44 highest and $1500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 100.95% above currents $14.68 stock price. Clearwater Paper had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Clearwater Paper Corporation’s (NYSE:CLW) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Clearwater Paper Corporation’s (NYSE:CLW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity. 1,600 shares were bought by Baltes Kelly C., worth $60,800.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37M for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Brinker International has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 10.69% above currents $39.93 stock price. Brinker International had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, August 16. Citigroup maintained Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 19.