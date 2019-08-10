ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) compete with each other in the Pollution & Treatment Controls sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ClearSign Combustion Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Cemtrex Inc.
|2
|0.06
|N/A
|-10.30
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Cemtrex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Cemtrex Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ClearSign Combustion Corporation
|0.00%
|-62.6%
|-56.5%
|Cemtrex Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Cemtrex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 0%. About 0.2% of ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ClearSign Combustion Corporation
|-1.57%
|4.17%
|43.71%
|3.31%
|-36.71%
|22.55%
|Cemtrex Inc.
|-5%
|-32.14%
|-46.08%
|-73.82%
|-80.11%
|-20.25%
For the past year ClearSign Combustion Corporation has 22.55% stronger performance while Cemtrex Inc. has -20.25% weaker performance.
Summary
Cemtrex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ClearSign Combustion Corporation.
ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. Its Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
