ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) compete with each other in the Pollution & Treatment Controls sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Combustion Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Cemtrex Inc. 2 0.06 N/A -10.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Cemtrex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Cemtrex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Combustion Corporation 0.00% -62.6% -56.5% Cemtrex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Cemtrex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 0%. About 0.2% of ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearSign Combustion Corporation -1.57% 4.17% 43.71% 3.31% -36.71% 22.55% Cemtrex Inc. -5% -32.14% -46.08% -73.82% -80.11% -20.25%

For the past year ClearSign Combustion Corporation has 22.55% stronger performance while Cemtrex Inc. has -20.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Cemtrex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ClearSign Combustion Corporation.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. Its Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.