ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13% of ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.03% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of ClearSign Combustion Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.98% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ClearSign Combustion Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Combustion Corporation 0.00% -65.20% -58.00% Industry Average 6.58% 15.93% 9.74%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing ClearSign Combustion Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Combustion Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 4.37M 66.47M 92.58

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ClearSign Combustion Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Combustion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.93

The potential upside of the rivals is 46.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ClearSign Combustion Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearSign Combustion Corporation 18.19% 4.61% -25.4% -42.4% -54.5% -10.77% Industry Average 9.10% 12.72% 20.86% 19.25% 75.47% 38.34%

For the past year ClearSign Combustion Corporation has -10.77% weaker performance while ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s rivals have 38.34% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ClearSign Combustion Corporation are 10 and 10. Competitively, ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s competitors have 2.71 and 2.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. ClearSign Combustion Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.45 shows that ClearSign Combustion Corporation is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.58 which is 57.55% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ClearSign Combustion Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s competitors beat ClearSign Combustion Corporation.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. Its Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.