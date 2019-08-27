Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 204.53 N/A -2.52 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 and has 51.1 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 11.6% respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has weaker performance than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.