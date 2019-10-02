Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 27.91M -2.52 0.00 Verastem Inc. 1 -0.33 63.08M -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Table 2 shows us Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,508,926,326.38% -217% -136.6% Verastem Inc. 4,848,950,726.42% -80% -40.8%

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Verastem Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 327.35%.

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance.

Verastem Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.