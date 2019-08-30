Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We are comparing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 191.95 N/A -2.52 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 24.43 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 310.36% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.